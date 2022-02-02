Two teenagers who were found dead at a beauty spot in Dorset have been named.

The bodies of an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were found at Bothenhampton Reservoir, near Bridport, on the morning of January 25.

They have now been named as Jack Michael Williams and Katherine Susan Jane Powell.

Inquests into their deaths will be opened by Rachael Griffin, senior coroner for Dorset, at the Town Hall in Bournemouth tomorrow (Thursday 3 February).

Information released by the Dorset coroner’s office said Mr Williams was from Bridport while Miss Powell was from Kenilworth.

Dorset Police said the deaths are not being treated as suspicious but investigators are trying to establish the circumstances on behalf of the coroner.

In particular, the force says it wants to speak to anyone who might have seen two teenagers in the Bridport and West Bay area between Saturday 22 January and Tuesday 25 January.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Complaints (IOPC) over the deaths due to prior contact with the individuals.

The IOPC said last week: “We are currently assessing the available information to determine what further action may be required from us.”