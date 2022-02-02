A woman accused of leading a riot in Bristol called police to complain she had been hit with a baton and bitten by a police dog, a court has been told.

Bristol woman Jasmine York is accused of taking a leading role in an attack on Bridewell Police Station in March of last year.

The 26-year-old is charged with rioting and another of arson, being reckless as to whether life was endangered or property damaged. She denies any wrongdoing and is on trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The jury previously heard she was the "leader and instigator" as the violence unfolded outside Bridewell Police Station in Bristol after a protest against the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Today (February 2), the court heard she called 101 and complained she had been bitten by a police dog and hit three times with a baton.

York, of Paintworks, Arnos Vale, was filmed leading a crowd in chants of “ACAB”, which stands for “all cops are b*******s”, and “f*** the police”, Bristol Crown Court heard.

The court has previously heard from officers who described the violence as 'terrifying'

She was also allegedly filmed helping to push an industrial bin up to a burning police car to add more fuel to the fire.

During the disorder, York was bitten by a police dog and also received blows from a police baton.

In a call to 101, the police non-emergency number, on March 22, she said: “I just went to a peaceful protest in Bristol and I got hit by a baton three times and mauled by a dog.”

She told the call handler she believed her left hand was broken, and asked who she can report an assault by police to.

When told she should report it to the police themselves, York replied: “Do you see the flaw in that?”

In voice notes to a friend recovered from her phone, York can allegedly be heard saying: “I have destroyed loads of stuff that relates me to the protest – I probably shouldn’t tell you really.”

She said friends had “taken the things I was wearing”, adding she expected arrests to be made “in the next five days”.

“Worst case scenario, it’s five years in jail,” she said.

The protest began on College Green and moved through the city towards Bridewell Police Station Credit: PA

In another message, she allegedly admitted she was filmed yelling, “f*** the f****** feds,” and said she had done multiple interviews after being bitten by the dog.

She recalled telling one police officer: “I’m into BDSM but you are taking it a level too far.”

In her message, she said: “I thought that was quite funny but I don’t think (the police) did.”

In another message, from March 24, she said her “bruises are going green now, they are actually super gross,” and added: “My voice is still hoarse from screaming ‘f*** the feds, f*** the f****** feds’.”

York allegedly continued: “I’m still scared they are going to come and arrest me because they are releasing new pictures every day.”

But she added she was glad she went to the protest because “change doesn’t come from sitting at home doing nothing”, jurors were told.

In a voice note played to the court from March 26, she said: “I’m worried. I’m fully anticipating a knock on the door from the feds.”

York allegedly admitted leading the crowd in chants attacking the police, saying in the note: “I didn’t do anything illegal but I was a bit of a d*** to the police.”

She said she told an officer her “salary is probably twice yours” after he accused her of not paying taxes.

In a further message, York allegedly revealed she was on a list of people police want to speak to, and said she may need to get rid of her phone.

“Maybe I’ll get a little fine. I don’t think I could last in prison,” she said.

The trial continues.