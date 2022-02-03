A man in prison for murder worked with his girlfriend to supply fellow inmates with drugs and mobile phones.

Craig Rouget, from Guernsey, is serving a life sentence for murdering 21-year-old James Dean in St Peter Port in 2006.

While in Dartmoor Prison, the killer "took advantage" of his girlfriend Katie Hayes who helped smuggle sheets of paper soaked in Spice into the prison.

At a sentencing hearing at Plymouth Crown Court yesterday (February 2), the court heard Rouget controlled the supply of psychoactive drugs and mobile phones on the wing he was staying in between January 2019 and March 2020.

At one point, an incident involving the drug meant the "entire complement of Devon ambulances" had to be scrambled to Dartmoor Jail.

Rouget and his girlfriend Katie Hayes, of Hayle, Cornwall, both admitted conspiracy with others to supply a Class B drug and mobile phones into prison. Rouget also admitted possessing a mobile phone in Dartmoor in September 2019.

Rouget, 33, was jailed for a total of two years and 10 months. His parole hearing later this summer has been deferred because of this case.

Hayes, 29, who works as a carer, was jailed for 12 months, suspended for two years, as she played a lesser role. She was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work.

The court was told Spice causes death, violence, bullying, self harm and health issues in jails.

The court heard some legally privileged items sent to inmates can be used to mask the drug because they can bypass security in jails.

Spice is worth up to £400 for an A4 sheet - or £3,000 per sheet if cut up into 630 x 1cm squares, the court heard.

Police experts said mobile phones bought for £25 can be worth as much as £600 in jail.

The court heard Hayes called Rouget in jail 1,407 times in the first three months of 2020 - and he called her 500 times during the same period.

The judge was told Rouget said he should "never have taken advantage" of Hayes and he was "sorry for using her".

The court was told Hayes was a "scared, vulnerable, isolated young woman" whose "emotional levers were pulled" by Rouget to get her to do what he wanted.

Judge Linford said: "The smuggling of these contraband items into prison is an extremely serious offence. Such contraband leads to disorder and criminality in prisons. Spice is a particularly dangerous class B drug."

He said this was a conspiracy to supply unlawful contraband into prisons which happened repeatedly with potentially high gains from such damaging behaviour.