A Cornish woman who suffers from a rare condition that leaves her unable to eat has raised more than £90,000 for life-saving treatment.

Nicolette Baker, who is 36 and weighs only 20 kilograms, has a rare syndrome called Superior Mesenteric Artery syndrome (SMAS).

It means she cannot eat or drink - and if she does try, the pain is excruciating.

Up until now, she has been receiving palliative care at her home in Truro.

Nicolette is receiving palliative care at her home in Truro.

But she started a Go Fund Me page to raise money for a life-saving operation in Germany, which costs £80,000.

Nicolette has since received an outpouring of support, with donations pouring in from across the world.

Her fundraising page has now surpassed £93,000.

'I am indebted to you'

Thanking all those who supported her, Nicolette said: “Oh my, wow, well, look at this.... YOU have reached my target. I am absolutely indebted to you. Every one of you.

"Everyone who has donated in any way.... monetarily, by sharing, by trusting or by connecting. I thank you all.“So dear friends, until I am at the clinic and have been discharged I cannot know the full costs of this journey and the expenses to be incurred.“However my goal has now been met and for this reason I want to make it clear that any unspent donations following my surgery, recovery and aftercare will be used to make a difference to the lives of others on our planet.

"Because the difference YOU have made to mine just by giving me this chance has been indefinable.

Nicolette with her former primary school teacher, James Kitto.

Nicolette received her SMAS diagnosis seven years ago, despite experiencing symptoms from birth.

From as young as four, she recalls restricting her food to relieve the pain and discomfort from eating.

The syndrome is associated with starvation and one-third of those with it die from malnutrition.

Now due to the kindness of strangers, Nicolette will be able to go to a clinic in Germany which specialises in vascular compressions.

Her operation is scheduled to take place at the end of February.