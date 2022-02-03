An inquest has been opened into the deaths of two teenagers found dead at a nature reserve in Dorset.

The bodies of 18-year-old Jack Michael Williams and 17-year-old Susan Jane Powell were found at Bothenhampton Reservoir, near Bridport, on January 25.

An inquest opening at Bournemouth Coroner’s Court today (February 3) heard Mr Williams had been born in Coventry but was living in West Bay, Dorset, at the time of his death.

Miss Powell was from Kenilworth, in Warwickshire.

The two teenagers were identified from police custody images, the court heard.

Senior coroner for Dorset Rachael Griffin told the brief hearing the bodies of the teenagers were found suspended by a member of the public.

The teenagers were both declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

The teenagers were both declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A spokesman for Dorset Police previously announced the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to its prior contact with Miss Powell and Mr Williams.

Ms Griffin said at the inquest there was no evidence of third party involvement in either death.

Toxicology samples have been taken for analysis and both bodies have been released by the coroner to allow their funerals to take place.

Ms Griffin said ahead of the full inquest, she requires statements from the families of Mr Williams and Miss Powell, their GPs and local mental health teams if they were engaging with them.

She also asked for a statement from the police in relation to their investigation, one from the pathologist reporting their findings, and an update on any investigation by the IOPC.

The coroner adjourned the inquest of Mr Williams until July 4 at 10am when it is listed for a pre-inquest review, with a similar hearing listed for Miss Powell at 12pm the same day.

No relatives of either teenager were present in court.