A man has been jailed over sexual activity with a woman who was in his care.

Simon Gibbs admitted two charges of sexual activity involving a woman who had a mental disorder while she was in his care.

The 41-year-old care worker was jailed for four and a half years at a hearing at Gloucester Crown Court today (February 3).

The court heard Gibbs, of Swangrove Gardens, Tuffley, "abused his position" to engage in sexual activity with the vulnerable woman.

Victoria Bygrave, Detective Constable in the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team, lead the case. She said: "Gibbs was a man who abused his position in order to engage in sexual activity with a vulnerable woman.

“This has been a difficult case for all involved, but this sentence shows that we will do everything in our power to protect those who are cannot protect themselves and ensure that they see justice done.

“I hope that this positive outcome will encourage others to report any sexual offences to us, knowing that they will be taken seriously and be provided with the resources to support them and get them through what is a difficult and lengthy process."