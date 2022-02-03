A man has been jailed after burgling a charity shop in Bath and stealing from a penny jar.

Andrew Ford, 50, of Upper Bristol Road, Bath, forced entry into the Chelsea Road shop in the early hours of 8 October.

When inside, he smashed a pennies jar and stole the contents and tried unsuccessfully to access the till.

Ford appeared before magistrates’ last week after being apprehended by officers.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison.

PC Sean Vine said: “In breaking into a charity shop and stealing from a penny jar Ford stooped to a real low.

“Thankfully, we were able to quickly identify and apprehend him and he is now paying the price for his disgraceful actions.”