A man suffered a broken leg and head injury in a racially-aggravated attack in Bath.

The victim, who is in his 20s, needed to have an operation due to the extent of his injuries.

The incident happened at around 3.45pm on January 20 in the churchyard of Bath Abbey.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary say they are treating the attack as racially-aggravated due to words used by the offenders.

The man's Citizen watch and Apple AirPods were stolen during the incident.

Police have today (February 3) released pictures of three men who officers would like to speak to as they think they may have information which could help their inquiry.

If you recognise any of the men please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222015329.