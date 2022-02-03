Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for a missing 16-year-old from Weston-super-Mare.

Enzi has not been seen for more than three weeks. He went missing on January 12, while officers have spoken to him since police say he has not responded since January 18.

He is black, about 5ft 10ins tall and of medium build with brown eyes and black hair and was last seen wearing a dark hooded top, jogging bottoms and carrying a bright orange suitcase.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Police said: "Although he doesn’t have access to money he’s believed to have travelled to Bristol by bus.

"He has links to the Manchester and Birmingham areas and may be trying to make his way to France.

"Enzi, if you see this, please get in touch."

Anyone with information about Enzi's whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 101 and giving the call handler the reference number 5222009473.