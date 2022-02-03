Play video

Elyshia says she may have to stop taking her son to the cinema

A single mum from Torbay says she may be forced to move house and cut out treats and luxuries for her son as energy bills soar.

Today Ofgem announced the price cap will rise by more than 50 per cent from April - adding almost £700 to the average bill.

Elyshia Matthews, who lives in Torquay with her 11-year-old son, says she has been struggling to make ends meet for a while now and has no idea where she would find the extra money.

"I already live in a small two-bedroom house, and I think we're probably going to have to move because I'm not going to be able to afford the rent as well as the increase in energy bills," she said.

Elyshia says she may have to stop dyeing her hair and taking her son to the cinema. Credit: ITV News

"It's just really depressing, it's sad for the future. I'm trying to make the best for me and my son, staying as positive as I can for him.

"We have these luxuries, I get to dye my hair or we go to the cinema every so often, and now that's probably going to be a no.

"We'll have to be very strict, every penny is accounted for."

The energy price cap is set to rise by around 50 per cent from April. Credit: ITV News

At the moment, the energy price cap means bills for a typical household are around £1,277 a year

With this increase, from April 1, that will rise to around £1,971 a year - an increase of nearly £700 a year or around £60 a month.

To combat the impact, the Government has announced a £150 council tax rebate for properties in Bands A to D.

There will also be a one-off £200 energy discount for everyone in October - but that will have to be paid back over the next five years.

There is plenty of advice out there if you're worried about what happens next.

Adam French, senior consumer rights editor for 'Which?', said: "If you are in a lower income, the first thing you should do is speak to any of the companies you're going to be struggling to pay to let them know your situation.

"Companies can offer support, like payment plans. Those are really practical steps you can take to manage your finances through what is going to be a difficult period for household finances."