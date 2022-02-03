A replica of the moon, featuring high-resolution NASA imagery of the lunar surface, has gone on display at Exeter Cathedral.

The Museum of the Moon artwork, by Luke Jerram, will be in the city until February 27.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, at an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture represents 5km of the moon’s surface.The installation also featured surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award winning composer Dan Jones.

Luke Jerram says more than 10 million people have now seen the moon installation. Credit: ITV News

Speaking to ITV West Country, Luke Jerram said: "I like creating artwork that enriches people's lives and helps them think differently about their cities and where they live.

"There are different responses wherever we go. We have had about ten million people who have seen the moon around the world - it has been on Strictly, it has been at Glastonbury.

"There was a little girl who said 'Will you put the moon back afterwards?' She thought I had stolen the real moon, so that was nice."

Find out more at: http://my-moon.org/