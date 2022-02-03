Why an air raid siren goes off every month in Avonmouth

People who live anywhere near Avonmouth are often puzzled by the alarm sound they hear at the start of each month.

On the 3rd of the month at 3pm, a siren sound which can be heard in Portishead, Avonmouth, Shirehampton, Pilning and Severn Beach.

It is the sound of the Severnside Sirens - warning people of possible incidents involving dangerous substances in Avonmouth.

But providing you hear it on the 3rd of the month, it is most likely just a test.

The test siren includes a three minute "Alert" tone, a one minute silence and a one minute "All-Clear" tone.

In an actual emergency, police will trigger the Severnside Sirens from Police Headquarters in Portishead.

The Severnside Siren System is maintained by the Severnside Sirens Trust which is an independent charitable organisation.

Official advice from the Severnside Sirens Trust when hearing the sirens is to: