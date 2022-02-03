Why an air raid siren goes off every month in Avonmouth
People who live anywhere near Avonmouth are often puzzled by the alarm sound they hear at the start of each month.
On the 3rd of the month at 3pm, a siren sound which can be heard in Portishead, Avonmouth, Shirehampton, Pilning and Severn Beach.
It is the sound of the Severnside Sirens - warning people of possible incidents involving dangerous substances in Avonmouth.
But providing you hear it on the 3rd of the month, it is most likely just a test.
The test siren includes a three minute "Alert" tone, a one minute silence and a one minute "All-Clear" tone.
In an actual emergency, police will trigger the Severnside Sirens from Police Headquarters in Portishead.
The Severnside Siren System is maintained by the Severnside Sirens Trust which is an independent charitable organisation.
Official advice from the Severnside Sirens Trust when hearing the sirens is to:
Go indoors and stay there. Do not collect children from school as they will be properlycared for.
Close windows and doors.
Listen to your local radio for instructions and updates.
turn off any gas appliances, ventilation systems and ensure there are nonaked flames.
Do not leave the area unless you urgently need help or are advised to do so by the emergency services or the Local Authority.
Do not use telephones unless you urgently need help. This will keep phone lines free foremergency use.
Stay indoors until you are advised otherwise or the all clear is sounded by theSevernside Sirens.