Police investigating a report of rape in Cornwall have issued an appeal to find a potential witness who was driving a white van in the area.

A woman in her 40s was approached by two unknown men in Madford Lane in Launceston and attacked in a nearby alleyway on Sunday 30 January.

Devon and Cornwall Police would now like to find the driver of a white van who was travelling along Tower Street at 12.55am, as they believe they may be able to help with enquiries.

Both suspects were said to be wearing tracksuit bottoms. One of the men wore a white hooded top and the other a dark-coloured hooded top.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/008565/22.