More than 10 hospital wards across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly have been forced to close because of covid outbreaks among staff and patients - according to the NHS.

Cornwall is currently seeing more than 5,000 new cases of coronavirus each week and figures are more than double what they were two months ago.

The high rates also mean more than 50 care homes are unable to accept new people to due covid cases among staff and residents.

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly’s NHS has suffered from staff shortages throughout the pandemic and now these 10 wards have closed because of carers, doctors, nurses and other workers being exposed to people testing positive for Covid.

The NHS said many staff members are being exposed to Covid because patients may test negative when they are first admitted, but then test positive a few days later after “harbouring” the virus.

More than 10 hospital wards have had to close due to covid outbreaks. Credit: ITV West Country

Natalie Jones, NHS Kernow Chief Nurse, said the infectiousness of the Omicron variant has been a real issue for hospitals around Cornwall.

She said: “Omicron transmission is causing significant problems for all our services and preventing the movement of people from one aspect of their care to the next.

“Although overall numbers are lower, it’s the busiest we have been at any point in the pandemic because it’s happening at the time of year when we have usual winter pressures on services as well.

“We know we have asked before, but we really do need to call upon our population to help us by making the right choices if they need help with injuries or illness, and to only use 999 or the emergency department if it is a life-threatening situation."

"As always, we ask people to consider if it is something they can treat themselves, can speak to a pharmacist about, or contact their own GP.”

Care homes in the region are also being greatly affected by high rates of the virus - more than 50 having to close their doors to new residents.

Ms Jones added that people should make use of 111 if they are unsure whether to go to hospital or not: “Families and friends can also help if they can support someone to go home from hospital sooner by offering them a helping hand with everyday needs such as shopping, meals, cleaning and getting dressed.

“Please contact the ward they are on if you can help in any way. There is support we can give to make it as easy as possible, including a grant towards equipment or personal care."