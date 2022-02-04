There are building traffic queues on the M4 following a van fire this morning (February 4).

One lane is closed after the blaze broke out on the Westbound carriageway from J19 M32 (Bristol) to J20 M5 J15 (Almondsbury Interchange).

Emergency services have confirmed there were no casualties. Credit: Highways England

Avon Fire and Rescue service have confired crews from Temple, Bedminister and Avonmouth are all at the scene, as well as police.

On arrival, crews found the vehicle well alight and used breathing apparatus, two high pressure hose reels and one 45MM jet to tackle the fire.

The fire service has confirmed there have been no casualties.