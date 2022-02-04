Stagecoach may withdraw some of its services in Exeter because of young people "bus jumping".

There has been a rise in antisocial behaviour on buses in the form of young people climbing onto the back of them in the Mincinglake area of the city.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said it is working with police and "talking to community leaders with regard to these incidents" to share information and prevent so-called "bus jumping".

They cited concern for the safety of their staff and passengers as their highest priority.

"We are keen to ensure we are not forced to pull services out of certain areas at night; however we cannot tolerate this kind of dangerous behaviour on vehicles," the firm said.

A practical measure the bus company is trialling to deter bus jumpers is adapting the back of its vehicles to stop people being able to "get their fingers in the boot".

It hopes preventing youngsters from being able to take hold of the back of their busses will alleviate the issue.

Bus jumping has become a particular issue in this area of Devon during recent weeks.

Councillor for Pinhoe and Mincinglake Tracy Adams first brought up the issue to the council last month at an Exeter Highways and Traffic committee, raising it as a safety concern.

Stagecoach's Devon boss Mike Watson said he is aware of the issue. He blamed the "antisocial behaviour" of young people for the issue but added he has faith in their plans to adapt busses to deter people from holding onto the back.

He said: "We need that to continue to be honest with you, because this is antisocial behaviour that comes from the local community. And if the local community is essentially not adhering to the law, then we collectively have a problem."

Devon and Cornwall Police said their neighbourhood team have been liaising with Stagecoach to prevent individuals from being able to climb on the buses.

No services have yet been withdrawn, but Stagecoach, the council and Devon and Cornwall Police will continue to monitor the issue.

Credit: Ollie Heptinstall, Local Democracy Reporter