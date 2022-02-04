A teenager murderer who stabbed a 17-year-old boy six times outside a sports centre has been jailed for 14 years.

Joshua Hall died in April last year after being stabbed at a sports ground near Dursley in Gloucestershire.

Joshua's family described him as a "cheeky" and "special" boy who helped people "in their darkest hours".

Today (February 4), Joshua's killer can be named for the first time as 16-year-old Harley Demmon after Mr Justice Chamberlain lifted a reporting restriction.

Demmon attacked Joshua after they met up to "sort out their differences" at Cam sports ground.

The confrontation was related to insulting comments about a girl Demmon wrongly believed Josh had made.

CCTV shows moments before Joshua Hall's murder

Demmon took a knife with him concealed in his waistband and Joshua suffered six stab and slash wounds during the attack. One wound in his abdomen was fatal and he died at Southmead Hospital in Bristol the following day.

Demmon will serve a minimum of 14 years and will be at least 30 years old when he is released.

In a victim impact statement, Josh's mother Kirsty Hall said she would never forgive Demmon.

"It took under one minute for our whole life to be blown up into a million pieces," Mrs Hall said.

Joshua Hall and his mother

"We were waiting in the hospital and telling him he couldn't leave us and he must stay and fight and fight he did for 11 hours.

"My last words to Josh were, 'You hurt so much and you are not coming back from this.

"'Go and be with your sister, I promise it will be OK'.

"This moment will haunt me forever, seeing my small boy lying on a bed surrounded by tubes."

She added: "I hope that you one day comprehend the actions you took that day.

"You decimated our family and changed the course of my family's life forever.

"You apologised in court.

"But you misrepresented the facts to extricate yourself from the consequences of your actions.

"I do not accept your apology, I will never find forgiveness in my heart for what you did."

Edward Brown QC, defending, said Demmon had demonstrated remorse in the aftermath of the murder.

"It is very unusual to encounter a young person who has committed murder who uses a telephone to ring the police, state where he could be found and point the police in the direction to where the knife could be found," he said.

"While in custody shown genuine remorse and distress to what had happened that day."

The teenager, who was aged 15 at the time, told the court that he was trying to "warn" Josh away with the knife, and that he "didn't mean to stab him".

'You intended to be fearless when in fact you were deeply insecure'

The knife recovered from the scene of Joshua Hall's murder Credit: Gloucestershire Constabulary

Sentencing Demmon, Mr Justice Chamberlain said: "For several months before April 2021 you had been carrying a knife when you went out.

"You said that this was because you were afraid of a local drug dealer and because other groups of boys had knives.

"This may have been part of the reason.

"Another was that carrying a knife made you feel like a big and powerful man.

"You talked to your peers using messaging apps including Snapchat.

"You were teenagers in Gloucestershire, but you spoke in the patois of urban gangsters.

"You intended to be fearless when in fact you were deeply insecure.

"You adopted the personas of hardened and fearless criminals.

"Perceived slights to honour or status were met by promises of violence."

He added: "You inflicted all those wounds in less than a minute.

"You acted in anger using the knife you had brought to the scene.

"Josh was unarmed and you gave him no chance to defend himself.

"The pre-sentence report provides no evidence of any real remorse, though the letters I have from your family paint a different picture and suggest that your distress at what you have done is not focused solely on yourself.

"I hope that, once you have had the opportunity to reflect properly on what you did, and to process it, the qualities that others have seen in you will come to the fore.

"First you will have to develop a fuller understanding and acceptance that it is you who are responsible for your current predicament and, more importantly, for the catastrophe that has befallen Josh's family and friends."