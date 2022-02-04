An investigation is underway after a dog was found dead in Somerset - having been tied to a post and beaten.

The spaniel was found by someone walking through the field near Radstock on Wednesday 2 February. They then called Search and Scan, a charity which helps owners find lost pets.

Chair of Search and Scan Jo Southway said volunteers went to the scene and were "heartbroken" by what they saw.

"To start with, they thought it was a dog that got caught in slip lead, but then it was obvious that they put the slip lead back round the handle on the lead and then put it round the dogs neck.

"It had to be cut because it was so tight", she added.

In a Facebook post, the charity described it as an an "evil act" which was "calculated and filled with anger".

Jo said the injuries found on the dog's skull were so severe it was obvious it had been "bludgeoned in the head".

Volunteers cut the lead and took the dog to Shepton vets where it is being kept.

The RSPCA is now investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact sassomerset@gmail.com or the RSPCA quoting reference number 801960.