£12 million expansion begins at Bristol TV studio The Bottle Yard

Work has begun to extend The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, adding three new stages to the site which has produced dramas such as Broadchurch, Poldark, and The Outlaws.

The £12 million redevelopment at the former wine processing factory is backed by investment from the West of England Combined Authority and is planned for completion this summer.

Bristol City Council is investing a further £1.6 million for renewal and repair works at the studio's existing buildings.

West of England Mayor, Dan Norris, said: "I’m incredibly proud of the investment that the West of England Combined Authority I lead is making here.

"It’s a fantastic space and the progress in getting it ready is remarkable.

"The expansion of The Bottle Yard studios sends a strong message that our amazing creative sector here in the West of England is thriving."

Credit: The Bottle Yard Studios

The film and production facility is already the largest in the South West and will build on land at a neighbouring industrial site to add to its eight existing stages.

The new filming spaces will be accompanied by production offices, prop stores, costume and makeup areas, and break out areas.

It's hoped the investment will create more than 850 jobs over the next ten years.

Laura Aviles, Senior Film Manager for Bristol City Council said: “This expansion is big news for Bristol’s film and TV sector.

"Upping The Bottle Yard’s stage count from eight to 11 at a time when space for filming is at a premium, means we can welcome more of the productions we know are keen to film in Bristol, a city that saw a 225% increase in filming in the first quarter of the current financial year.

"We’re making sure Bristol seizes the opportunities presented by the UK production boom with both hands, so that local crew, companies and new generations of talent can reap the benefits in employment, business and skills development.”