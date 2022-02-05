A neglected dog is being cared for by the RSPCA after being abandoned on the roadside in Somerset.

Animal rescuers are now appealing for the public's help to find the people responsible for dumping her.

Elsa is now being cared for at Brent Knoll Animal Centre in Somerset after being found locked inside a cage on the side of the road in Burtle.

The RSPCA says she had clearly been neglected before being abandoned.

Rescue Officer Alison Sparkes said when she arrived at the centre, Elsa was "dirty and smelly with overgrown nails and a filthy coat".

The RSPCA believe Elsa had recently been pregnant and could have been used for breading before being abandoned.

The animal welfare charity were able to identify her name by scanning the dogs microchip, which is registered to her breeder in Worcestershire.

But the chip had not been updated with the new owner’s details and the RSPCA is asking anyone who recognises the dog or has any information to get in touch.

Elsa continues to recover in the refuge of Brent Knoll Animal Centre, and is "doing really well" according to the team who are "showing her in love".