Plymouth protesters demand action to protect women and girls from violence

A protest has taken place in Plymouth calling for action to be taken to protect women and girls from violence.

Dozens of people gathered in the city centre this afternoon (February 5) holding placards as the organisers called on the police and the council to take specific steps to improve safety.

Mel Sevieri, one of the protest organisers, said: "I think we need more police on the streets, we need more police around our nightlife. We have great nightlife in our city, but females don't feel safe to be out alone.

"I wouldn't go out alone without male friends now, definitely wouldn't get in a taxi alone, 100 per cent wouldn't walk home alone.

"We need more police, more street lighting, better CCTV, more female bouncers in clubs to help females feel supported."

The city council has set up a commission to hear from victims of violence against women and girls. Credit: ITV News

Last year Plymouth City Council announced a new multi-agency Commission to tackle violence against women and girls in the city

The commission, which met for the first time on January 10, will review what is being done to educate men and boys to prevent and deter these types of crimes and consider what support is available for victims.

One of the first actions the commission is a survey which aims to understand the extent of violence against women and girls in Plymouth; collect experiences of victims; identify what will make women and girls feel safer; and residents an opportunity to help shape the city’s response.

To have your say, click here.