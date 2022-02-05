Police concerned for welfare of missing 15-year-old girl in Bristol

Avon and Somerset Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing 15 year-old girl from Bristol.

Ellie-May was last seen boarding a bus on Tuesday 1st February on Bishopsworth Road near Bedminster Down.

She is believed to be in Bristol and has links to the Bedminster Down and Easton areas of the city.

Ellie-May is described as 5ft 5inches tall, of slim build with long wavy hair and has blue braces fitted to her teeth.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt under a black coat with a fur hood, light grey trousers and white trainers.

Police are asking anyone who knows where she is to get in touch. If you can help, phone 101 and give the call handler the reference 5222026275.