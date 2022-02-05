Puppy who missed cut to become police dog finds 'forever home'

Play video

Watch former Trainee police pup Fendi getting to know her new owners

A young dog who just missed out on selection as a police dog has found her forever home following an appeal on social media.

Two-year-old Fendi was one of a litter of nine German shepherds bred to join Devon and Cornwall Police's puppy programme.

Born on 21 June 2019, the brothers and sisters were known as the F-litter because they all have names beginning with F. They became social media stars as the force's Canine Development Officer, Paul Glennon, kept a blog of their antics.

Although Fendi shone in a number of skills, it sadly became apparent she did not have what it took to become a police dog and Paul Glennon started the hunt to find her a new home.

Paul said: "Fendi is an excellent tracker but is lacking in her criminal and bite work. She was four weeks late starting the training programme because another dog dropped out and she took their place.

"There were a few behavioural problems and she needed a bit of rehab to get her right."

There is no question that Fendi will make a wonderful pet for the right family. Credit: Phil and Sue Brown

Devon and Cornwall Police put out an appeal to see if anyone suitable could take on this beautiful yet "high-energy" pup.

The appeal prompted 250 genuine responses - one of the reasons, along with lockdown, that it has taken so long to home Fendi is that Paul had to follow up all the offers.

Fendi's new owner Phil Brown, a retired RAF police dog inspector, with his Belgian Malinois - who died in 2021. Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

In the end, someone interested in the appeal suggested a former colleague from Doncaster as being ideal for young Fendi.

Phil Brown, a retired RAF Police dog inspector had recently lost his own Belgian Malinois - himself a former police dog - and was looking to fill the hole left by the 11-year-old.

Phil and his wife Sue went to meet Fendi and it seems it was love at first sight. On January 16, Paul took the youngster to her new forever home in Yorkshire and says she has fitted right in.

Fendi quickly made herself 'at home' with her new owners Sue and Phil. Credit: Sue and Phil Brown

Paul said: "Fendi is one of our favourites and we are delighted that she has settled in. It was clear from the start that Phil and Sue were people she wanted to be with."

Paul added he had a real feeling of rapport between Fendi and the couple. He said: "Fendi knew what was happening. I knew she knew that it was her new owners. She has fallen on her feet."

It also seems Fendi's outstanding tracking skills won't go to waste either. Phil Brown used to be involved in the RAF Police dog display team and he may well enter his new pet in competitions.