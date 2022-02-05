Two towns in Somerset have been named among the 'most welcoming' places to visit in the UK.

Frome and Glastonbury both make the list - which was put together by booking.com - and were found to have provided "outstanding hospitality" for travellers.

Frome came in as fourth on the list, which described it as a town "full of charm and vibrance" with a "thriving art and food scene".

The “Most Welcoming Cities in the UK" list was sorted by looking at how many 'Traveller Review Awards' places in the town had when compared to the total amount of eligible properties in the area.

Destinations on the list had at least 50 award recipients - and were sorted in order of the highest share of winners.

Glastonbury came in at ninth on the list. The town is famous for Glastonbury Festival - which is held just down the road in Pilton - as well as for the stunning views across the Somerset Levels and a high street full of quirky, independent stores.

The top 10 most welcoming spots in the UK, according to booking.com