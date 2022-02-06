A man has been seriously injured after a crash in Bristol in the early hours of the morning.

The collision happened on St Augustine's Parade at around 3.45am on Sunday (February 6).

The pedestrian was taken to Southmead Hospital with a serious head injury while the driver of the vehicle involved was stopped at the scene.

Avon and Somerset Police has placed a cordon at the scene to examine the area and a section of the A38 has been closed.

A number of First Bus and metrobus services are being diverted in the area.

The force said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam following a collision between a car and a pedestrian in Bristol

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash cam footage of it, is asked to contact us."

People can contact the police about the collision by calling 101 and quoting 5222030133.

First Bus and metrobus travel disruption

A metrobus spokesperson said: "Due to an incident in the City Centre, service m1 is unable to serve the stops at Queen Square, The Centre or Rupert Street (Broadmead).

"Please go to the Redcliff Hill or Cabot Circus stops, or (towards Cribbs only) the Lewins Mead Broadmead stop."

A First Bus spokesperson said: "All services that terminate at Broad Quay will stop at Rupert St. Services that use Anchor Road & College Green diverting via Park Row in both directions. Bedminster service div via Broadmead & Bristol Bridge.

"Passengers are advised to either wait at Rupert St for Anchor Rd/Clifton services. Haymarket for Bedminster services and Bus Station for Anchor Rd services."