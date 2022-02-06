Plymouth rail bridge diversion 'putting women's safety at risk'

Women in Plymouth are urging Network Rail to find a solution to a road closure which is forcing pedestrians and cyclists to take a long, badly-lit diversion.

A bridge in Houndiscombe Road will be shut until early March, prompting complaints about safety from people walking alone after dark.

Student Esme says she feels unsafe walking alone. Credit: ITV News

Student Esme Appleby, who regularly uses the road, said: "There's no choice, you have to take quite a long detour around unlit streets, and as a woman that makes you feel very unsafe. I don't think it's acceptable to not consider the safety of women and girls, especially with everything going on."

Last year 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod disappeared from a bus stop near her home in Leigham.

Her body was found a few days later, and a man has been charged with her murder.

The incident sparked a heated debate about the safety of women and girls in the city.

Esme said: "Every girl and woman has a protocol they have to go through just for leaving the house. You have to charge your phone, you have to have some sort of self-defence, whether that's a set of keys or an alarm. It's very frustrating having to do that to carry out your normal activities."

Charlotte Holloway (right) says Network Rail should install temporary lighting. Credit: ITV News

Campaigners are calling on Network Rail to install temporary lighting until the work is complete.

Labour Party campaigner Charlotte Holloway said: "This is going on for a whole month. That's a long time for a lot of people to be walking through the dark in poorly-lit areas. Let's get something done."

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our engineers are completing essential repairs to Houndiscombe bridge near Pennycomequick in Plymouth, including waterproofing the bridge deck and making a number of structural improvements.

“We appreciate the concerns raised about people feeling unsafe while walking in the area, especially following recent tragic events. However, this work is vital to maintaining the long term safety and reliability of this bridge, as well as the track underneath that carries passenger services on this important line for the south west region.

“During this time, to be able to do this work safely, we have needed to close the road and the footpath over the bridge and have agreed a traffic and pedestrian diversion route with Plymouth City Council.

"We will review the signage along the route and try to ensure they are positioned near well-lit areas.”