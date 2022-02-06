There are just nine days left for residents of Limpley Stoke village near Bath to save their iconic pub, The Hop Pole.

Residents have been campaigning to raise the £360,000 needed to buy the Hop Pole, and are now over half way through their target.

As of February 6, more than 200 people have bought shares in the venue.

More than 200 people have bought shares in the local venue to try and save the 16th century venue Credit: ITV West Country

Provided they meet the minimum sum by 15th February, the remaining shares will be available to purchase until 26th April.

If they fail to raise the full target, developers will buy the property and convert it into housing.

The 16th century pub has been at the heart of the community for decades but it has been closed for the past three years.

Chair of the campaign, Simon Coombe said: "We are confident that, with your support, we will succeed in buying the Hop Pole and converting it back into a vibrant community-owned pub at the heart of this community."

The campaign has been receiving advice and encouragement from The Packhorse, a community-owned pub in the nearby village of South Stoke.

It was saved from developers four years ago and is now thriving. Campaigners behind The Hop Pole hope their efforts will achieve the same outcome.