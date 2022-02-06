Weston-super-Mare's £6.8 million bus hub opens after delay

Weston-super-Mare's new Bus Hub finally opened today (Sunday 6 February), after a week's delay due to safety concerns.

The £6.8 million facility has been partly funded by the Department for Transport and brings the town centre's bus stops together onto one road.

The scheme took nine months to build and had caused major roadwork disruption.

It has transformed Regent Street into a pedestrian zone alongside a series of covered bus stops on both sides.

Although the Bus Hub is open, some work is still to be finished. Credit: ITV West Country

As an additional part of the plan, Walliscote Road will only be open to buses, taxis, and deliveries.

Pavements have also been widened to allow safer pedestrian access from the seafront - although some improvement works are still ongoing.

The bus hub is designed as an alternative to a bus station.

Weston's bus station closed in the 1980s.