Watch what happened when our crew wanted to see inside 'Hogwarts' in 2001

Film crews descended on Gloucester Cathedral for the first Harry Potter movie 21 years ago.

The set was shrouded in secrecy but that did not stop the media from all over the world trying to get an exclusive.

The 14th century cloisters were transformed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from the record-breaking books by J K Rowling - who grew up in the Forest of Dean.

The vaults and pillars provided the ideal backdrop for the magical boarding school, although some alterations were necessary. The stained glass windows had to be obscured and electrics hidden.

Gloucester Cathedral cloisters were transformed into Hogwarts - with a bit of movie magic. Credit: PA

In January 2001, ITV News reporter Tim Hurst got short shrift from the film company when he asked for access to the site.

Tim Hurst: "Can we have a look round?"

Vanessa Davies, Warner Bros: "I'm afraid you can't."

Tim Hurst: "Why not?"

Vanessa Davies (to camera person): "Turn that off, please."

Tim Hurst: "I'm just asking you a civilised question. Why can't we have a look round?"

Vanessa Davies: "Because it's a completely closed set. We've got a blanket policy worldwide. We don't want to ruin the magic for the children so we want everyone to see it in the cinema first."

Tim Hurst: "If I've got a pointed hat on and wore a cloak, could I get inside?"

Vanessa Davies: "I'm saying no more. I'm sorry, you're going to have to wait and see it at the cinema."

No umbrella could conceal the unmistakeable profile of the late Rik Mayall as one of the Harry Potter cast. Credit: ITV News

Tim and his cameraman did get a sneak peek of one of the stars Warner Bros was trying to keep under wraps, shielded by one of the many umbrellas security staff were using to discourage prying eyes.

It was the late Rik Mayall, who played Peeves the mischievous poltergeist in the franchise.

Until that day, the public was only aware of some of the main stars who had signed up, like Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid) and Julie Walters (Mrs Weasley).

Emma Watson - Hermione - is snapped leaving the "Chamber of Secrets" set in Gloucester in January 2002. Credit: ITV News

A year on and the cameras - including ITV's - were back near the cathedral grounds for the filming of the second movie in the spellbinding franchise, "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets".

This time the cast were well known and the paparazzi were out in force. Here is a gallery of some of the stars that were spotted that day, 28 January 2002.

David Bradley (Filch), Maggie Smith (Prof McGonagall) and Miriam Margolyes (Prof Sprout). Credit: PA

Kenneth Branagh, aka Prof Gilderoy Lockhart, gives a thumbs up to our viewers. Credit: ITV News

The late Alan Rickman (Prof Snape) and Richard Harris (the original Dumbledore) with Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy). Credit: PA

Film company pantechnicons parked outside Gloucester Cathedral in February 2008 as Harry Potter is back. Credit: ITV News

Although the cathedral was not used as a setting for the third, fourth and fifth Potter movies, Warner Bros returned to Gloucester in February 2008 for the filming of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince" - and ITV News was there too.

The historic church once again doubled as Hogwarts School and many local children got the opportunity to act as extras. Many of the Hogwarts students seen in the series were actually pupils themselves, of the independent King's School, just yards away.

Security surrounding the filming was tight, as always, with the staff once again armed with umbrellas ready to shield their charges from media attention.

A child extra dressed as a Hogwarts pupil passes through security at Gloucester Cathedral in 2008. Credit: ITV News

Since 2001, Gloucester Cathedral has gained many a visiting Potter fan, hoping to retrace the steps of their heroes.

It continues to offer 'Highlights tours', where visitors can trace the various locations - where Harry and Ron defeated the troll, Moaning Myrtle flooded the toilets and the door to the Gryffindor common room and many more magical moments from the movies.

How well do you know your Harry Potter?

