Car plunges 30ft off embankment in Devon crash

Two men miraculously walked away with only minor injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged 30ft off an embankment on the side of the road.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Avonwick Road near Buckfastleigh.

On arrival, crews from Buckfastleigh made sure that the car was safe and that no chemicals were leaking in to the nearby river.

Buckfastleigh Fire Station posted these images of the incident. Credit: Buckfastleigh Fire Station

On the fire station's Facebook page a statement said: "On arrival we found one vehicle had left the carriageway and ended up on its side approximately 30 feet down an embankment.

"Luckily the two male occupants of the vehicle managed to get out of the car with only a few minor cuts and bruises."