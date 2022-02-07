Commuters travelling from the West Country to London Paddington this morning may be affected by cancelled train services.

Great Western Railway posted on social media this morning (7 February) stating that due to a fire next to the track between Heathrow Terminal 5 and London Paddington, all lines are closed.

The train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

The disruption is expected to last until around 9am - all lines will be reopened shortly.

Chiltern Railways, South Western Railway, London Underground and Avanti West Coast are taking passengers via any reasonable route until further notice.

Passengers are advised to check their journey details here.