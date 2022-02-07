Devon's 'Tent Boy' Max Woosey's tent collapses in strong winds

Devon's 'Tent Boy' Max Woosey who has been camping in his garden for almost two years has had to replace his tent after his latest one succumbed to strong winds.

Max Woosey has been camping out in his Braunton garden, near Barnstaple, to raise funds for North Devon Hospice since he was aged 10, in March 2020.

In that time, the 12-year-old says he's gone through 10 or 11 in total, having upgraded yet again following extremely high winds over the weekend - which saw his most recent red and blue tent "die".

Max has now surpassed £700,000 in donations. Credit: Woosey family / PA

Tweeting from his @BoyInTheTent account, Max wrote "Wind 1. Tent 0. New tent time!" alongside a video of the tent struggling in the wind.

Max's mum, Rachael Woosey, said she gave Max the option to come inside after they noticed the tent had broken, but Max was determined to continue his camp challenge.

"We had his sisters round for dinner on Friday so he was a little late going to bed. When we went out we saw that one of the tent poles had snapped and so the tent had partially collapsed", she said.

"It was late, dark, windy and cold so I gave him the option of either coming inside or sleeping out in it. Sadly he chose the broken tent!"

Max spending his 250th night under canvas in November. Credit: Family

"On Saturday morning it was completely destroyed, I have no idea how he slept out in in all night. He put a new one up on Saturday which luckily coped with the 50 mph winds of Saturday night", she added.

He has now raised more than £591,000 for North Devon Hospice and has been recognised in the New Year Honours and awarded with the British Empire Medal.

Donations to Max's challenge can be made here.