Dolphins play alongside surfers at Cornwall beach

Play video

Watch the full video from Steve H's Youtube channel

Dolphins were spotted playing with surfers at a beach in Cornwall over the weekend.

A pair of bottlenose dolphins were recorded leaping out of the waves as nearby surfers tried to catch waves at Porthgwidden beach in St Ives.

The video was captured by an off-duty National Coastwatch Institute volunteer on Sunday (6 February) close to the station at Bamaluz.

About a dozen or so surfers can be seen in the video getting some wave action as storm-like weather brought a big swell along Cornwall's coast.

As the surfers paddle out to meet the waves, two dolphins can be seen jumping out of the water and somersaulting back towards the group of surfers.

The two dolphins can also be seen racing each other to 'surf' waves and beating the local crowd to it.

Porthgwidden is a smaller sheltered beach a stone-throw away from the main surfing beach Porthmeor, which would have been too dangerous to surf.

Peter, the watch-keeper volunteer in St Ives who captured the amazing moment on video, said: "Big storm meant great surf away from the main beach by Porthgwidden. Later seals joined in."