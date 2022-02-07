A man has suffered 'serious' injuries after being stabbed in Cheltenham.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after the incident on Broad Oak Way.

Gloucestershire Police were called to the scene just before 8pm yesterday (6 February) with reports that a man had sustained suspected stab wounds.

The victim was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital by the ambulance service and is being treated for his injuries. They have been described as serious.

A police investigation is ongoing in the area and they are now appealing for witnesses to come forward with information.

The arrested suspect remains in police custody today.