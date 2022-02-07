Play video

Video report by Adam Grierson

An 83-year-old employee at Clarks Village Shopping Centre says he has no plans to retire despite working there for almost 70 years.

Brian Chorley from Somerset has worked at the shopping centre, which was formerly the Clarks Shoes Factory, since 1953.

He joined the team as a factory worker when he was just approaching 15-years-old after his father told him it was time he got a job.

Back then, he made shoes in the Clarks factory.

"At 15 it was rather daunting really. The noise in the room you could barely speak, the machinery was so loud, but I settled in", Brian said.

Brian's boss says he his a firm favourite with customers.

Now a guest services employee on the spot where the old factory used to be, Brian says he's proud to have never even taken a sick day.

And the 83-year-old remains steadfast in his commitment to his career, showing no signs of quitting.

In an interview with ITV West Country, Brian said: "I just love what I'm doing, and I've got no plans to finish."

The grandfather of six has only been late to work once, and that was due to heavy snowfall in 1963.

One of his colleagues at Clarks Village, Chris Davis said: "Brian is an inspiration to us all. I've known Brian for about seven years now.

"His motivation and dedication to the business here and to the guest experience is just second to none really. He inspires the rest of us really."

When asked why he continues to work when so many others his age are enjoying their retirement, Brian simply replied: "I love working and I love my job. I really love my job".

"In life if there's something you like doing, why stop? So that's why I keep working.

"It's working in a lovely environment with lovely people. I just love what I'm doing.

"I've got no plans to finish I want to carry on and carry on and carry on", he added.