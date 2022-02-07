Passengers avoid serious injury as bus crashes from road in Cornwall

Passengers avoided serious injury after a bus crashed from the road in Cornwall over the weekend.

The bus left Chapel Road in Fraddon on Saturday evening before being recovered on Sunday.

One person was trapped inside the vehicle when the emergency services arrived at the scene and they received medical attention at the scene.

Police have said they are also investigating the incident.

St Dennis Community Station attended the incident. Credit: St Dennis Community Fire Station

A spokesperson said: "On receipt of this initial call stating that a coach had crashed and left the road, appliances from St Columb and St. Dennis and the rescue tender from Bodmin as well as an officer were mobilised.

"On arrival, it was confirmed that the coach had left the road and one person was still within the vehicle, they were assessed by attending ambulance personnel and assisted from the vehicle by fire service personnel.

"A total of four persons in total were checked over by ambulance personnel. Devon and Cornwall Police, who were in attendance, closed the road."

The road was closed to traffic for much of Sunday whilst a crane recovered the bus.