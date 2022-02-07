Police are seeking witnesses and information after a man was left with injuries following a 'homophobic attack'.

A man in his 50s was attacked by two men in the Leicester Square area of Soundwell at approximately 10.30pm 7 December.

Avon and Somerset Police are treating the incident as a hate crime due to the offensive language one of the suspects reportedly used.

The victim sustained injuries to his legs and has been given access to specialist support services following the assault.

He described his attackers in a statement to the police, saying they both got out of a small older-style red Nissan prior to the incident.

A spokesperson from the force said: "The victim, who sustained injuries to his legs, has told us one of the attackers was white, aged in his 30s, about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.

"He spoke with a West Country accent, was clean shaven and wore a navy hoody, blue denim jeans and black trainers.

"The other attacker is described as mixed race, aged in his early 30s, about 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with short black braided hair.

"He wore a grey long sleeved jumper, green/black camouflage trousers, a black padded coat and white trainers."

House to house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out as part of the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221287682.