Woman, 90, dies after being hit by car in Cornwall

A 90-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car in Cornwall has been named by police.

Mary Kitchingham was airlifted to hospital after a crash on West Street in Kilkhampton on Thursday (February 3).

Sadly, Ms Kitchingham had sustained serious injuries and she died in hospital. Her family have been informed.

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers were called to reports of a collision involving an elderly female pedestrian and a car at around 12.35pm on West Street, The Square, Kilkhampton.

"A full forensic investigation was carried out and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries.

"Please email 101@dc.police.uk or call 101, quoting log number 0344 of Thursday 3 February."