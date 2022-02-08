Play video

A large caravan fire which spread to a derelict building in Bristol is believed to have been started deliberately.

Police remain at the scene of the blaze in Sargent Street, Bedminster, which broke out just before 2pm today (February 8).

Avon Fire and Rescue Service said it sent crews from Temple and Bedminster to the incident, who found a caravan "well alight".

A spokesperson said the fire also affected a derelict building while smoke was further impacting a garage and office building.

Fire crews from Bedminster and Temple stations were sent to the scene Credit: BPM Media

"The building was searched by crews, with two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus," a fire service spokesperson said.

"Crews used two hose reels, one 45mm jet and positive pressure ventilation fan for smoke dispersal.

"Also in use were gas monitors and hydraulic cutters to improve access to the fire.

"Police colleagues were also in attendance, and the incident was determined to have been caused by deliberate ignition."

Police remain at the scene Credit: BPM Media

Avon and Somerset Police told ITV News enquiries are "ongoing".

At 4.30pm, a spokesperson for the force said police are at the scene and added: “Early indications are that this was a deliberate ignition and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 101 quoting log 520 of 8 February.”