Police are investigating after a teenage boy was threatened by a group of young males carrying knives in Somerset.

Avon and Somerset Police say the boy was approached by a group of five to six people in their early to mid-teens, who were carrying the knives.

The incident happened in the Bower Fields area of Bridgwater on Thursday 20 January at about 4.30pm.

Police have described one of the suspects as a white male around 16 years old of slim build with blonde hair, around 6ft tall, wearing a dark blue tracksuit.

Officers believe this was an isolated incident in which the offenders and victim were known to each other.

The force has urged any witnesses or anyone with CCTV in the area to come forward by calling 101 and quoting reference 5222015972.