A single mum from Cornwall has described the heartbreak she felt after being evicted from her family home she has shared with her young child for six years.

Nina Gorniak, 28, was serviced notice to leave her two-bedroom home in Camborne shortly before Christmas amid a widely reported housing crisis.

The mum-of-one, who is studying mental health nursing at university, says she has never missed a rent payment and always worked hard to provide for her family.

Now she will continue to do that at a cost - by paying more than she says she can realistically afford.

Ms Gorniak shared an emotional video on the day the place she called home since 2016 was empty for the first time since she moved to the £650 per month property.

“This is the sad thing," she said. "To everyone that’s going to sell their house and turn it into Airbnbs, or sell their house and turn it into second homes in Cornwall. This is what you’re doing.

Watch Nina Gorniak after being evicted from her Camborne home

Play video

"This has been my home for nearly six years. I’ve never missed a rent payment. I’ve worked, raised my child, and brought my nieces and nephews home."

"This is what you are doing," she continued, as she talks about receiving up to six messages a day from others in the same devastating situation.

She says she does not blame her former landlord but wishes more was being done to help "good families that are struggling".

“To find a house like this, that was £650 a month, is in the region of £900 to £1,000," she continued.

"I’m a single parent, at university and trying to make myself better and these were all my memories.

"I’ve had people messaging me saying they have newborn babies and that they are in Travelodges with their children."

The video continued for more than two minutes, with her saying: "This was my home. Something needs to be done about this, councils need to see this.

"I know there's a shortage and people keep telling me to buy, but show me what to buy?Where is the affordable housing?

“This is what you’re left with. Packing up your memories and going somewhere you can’t afford.”

Nina has been able to find a new rental property that is suitable and in the Camborne area, but she said she was one of "hundreds of applications".

"The landlord has got to pick one person. It's soul destroying and I do feel for landlords right now. I went through so many properties and I couldn’t afford it, there were such long waiting lists.

"I've also begged estate agents to lower prices, with proof of my good record and 12 years of referencing and they just couldn’t.

"I just felt like I failed and I have no idea how this will get better but something needs to be done about it."