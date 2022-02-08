A man has been charged with attempted murder following an incident in Cheltenham on Sunday (6 February).

Tyrone Perkins, 36, of Colonial Road in Birmingham, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon, Gloucestershire Police have confirmed.

The charges come after the incident where a man sustained stab wounds at an address on Broad Oak Way.

The victim remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Tyrone Perkins was remanded in custody and is due to attend Cheltenham Magistrates' Court today (February 8).

Officers would like to reassure the public that proactive and high visibility patrols will be taking place in the area.