A man has been fined thousands after his dad fell to his death from some scaffolding while working for his company.

Arthur Harbutt, 78 and from Birmingham, died after falling from scaffolding at Centaurus Retail Park in in South Gloucestershire on 5 March 2018.

His son - 54-year-old Garry Harbutt - was convicted of an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 following a trial at Bristol Crown Court. He was cleared of a charge of manslaughter by gross negligence

Harbutt, of Oldbury in the West Midlands, was fined £4,000 at a sentencing hearing yesterday (February 7).

His company Night & Day Glaziers Ltd was also fined £31,500 and ordered to pay £15,000 in costs after admitting a charge of failure to discharge a duty on 17 January.

The firm was hired to refit a shop unit at the retail park when the incident happened.

The father and son were among a group of men moving a large glass panel up steps on a scaffolding platform, which had no internal edge protection, when Arthur fell.

He suffered severe head injuries and died later the same day in hospital.

Major Crime Investigation Officer Matthew Stokes from Avon and Somerset Police described it as a "tragic" incident.

“This has been a terrible ordeal for Arthur Harbutt’s family and friends, and our thoughts are very much with them", he said.

Health and Safety Executive (HSE) inspector Ian Whittles said: “Working at height remains one of the biggest causes of fatalities and major injuries.

"This tragic incident highlights the importance of appropriate planning, using scaffold designed for the purpose and the need for clear communication between scaffolder and client to keep workers safe. Our thoughts remain with Mr Harbutt’s family.”