A police car was rammed by a stolen vehicle during a pursuit in Gloucestershire last night (7 February).

Gloucestershire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses after the incident which happened in Nailsworth.

Roads policing officers were patrolling the Nailsworth area at around 9.10pm when they spotted a previously stolen car - a silver Mercedes Benz E-Class - which was pulling into a petrol station.

Officers then parked up in an attempt to block the exit to the petrol station when the driver of the stolen car rammed into the front of their vehicle.

The officers got out of the car and tried to detain the men when the driver reversed the vehicle back.

A police spokesperson said: "The car left in the direction of Nailsworth town centre and was later found abandoned on Brewery Lane.

"The vehicle was recovered and will be returned to the owner once forensic enquiries have taken place.

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area at the time or anyone with information about the occupants of the car to get in contact.

They have been described as being two men of larger builds, one of them was wearing a beanie with a distinctive white stripe and badge with an Adidas style lightweight waterproof jacket.

Information can be submitted by completing an online form and quoting incident 461 of 7 February.