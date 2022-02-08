Play video

More than 700 people attended a service in Gloucester today (7 February) to pay tribute to a teenager who was stabbed to death last year.

Ramarni Crosby was just 16 when he died of stab wounds in December. Six teenagers have been charged with his murder.

"He would've been glad to know there were so many people there who cared about him", one person at the service said.

Among those carrying the 16-year-old's coffin were his uncle and his brother adorned with his trademark glasses on top.

Ramarni Crosby's funeral was attended by hundreds of people.

The cathedral was at capacity in a service which played some of Ramarni's favourite music as they celebrated his life.

Many people attending today were teenagers themselves. One of Ramarni's friends, Kyle Portlock said: "It's important mainly for me and my mates to just give Ramarni the best send-off we can do.

"He was our brother, a brother to me, a brother to us. We are going to give him the best send-off we can do and do anything for him."

Last week, Ramarni's uncle Danny completed a month-long running challenge, raising nearly £20,000 for youth services in the city which Ramarni had also used.

Ahead of the service the Dean of Gloucester The Very Rev Stephen Lake said that there needs to be a bigger campaign to stamp out knife crime in the city.

"We have been his will be the fourth time that we have done this sadly and it needs to stop," he said

"The reason why we are able to welcome a funeral at the cathedral is because it means we are able to spread the message that knife crime is wicked and it is evil."

The cathedral has since been lit up blue at night, Ramarni's favourite colour, as the city of Gloucester continues to mourn the loss of another young life on its streets.