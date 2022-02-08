Play video

Watch Buddy playing at the Somerset rescue centre

A dog rescued after a vet refused his previous owner's request to have him put down has now been in search of his forever home for 500 days.

Buddy - a 10-year-old terrier - is the longest-serving dog ever to be cared for by staff at the RSPCA's Brent Knoll Animal Centre.

His previous owner took him to a vet to be put down after they could not handle his challenging behaviour.

The vet refused, and instead took Buddy to the rescue centre in Somerset.

Buddy has spent more than 500 days at the rescue centre in Somerset.

Since his arrival at the centre, Buddy has worked hard with behaviourists to try to tackle his issues and identify things which trigger his bad behaviour.

A 500-day stay in the Brent Knoll Animal Centre is the longest any dog has spent in their care - and staff say Buddy is now desperate to find a home.

Volunteers there have discovered heloves toys and have worked hard to encourage pleasant play routines with him to improve old patterns of behaviour repeating.

Buddy the dog's favourite toys are squeaky balls. Credit: RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre

He has also become used to eating from activity feeders which provide him with extra dailystimulation.

Deputy manager at RSPCA Brent Knoll Katy Darelli said: “This cute lad is an affectionate chap who sadly had a less than ideal relationship with his previous owner.

"Buddy is going to need a very special home with conscientious owners who have time andpatience to help him live the happiest life possible.

"This life will need to be free from confrontation, other dogs and other identified stressors."