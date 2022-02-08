Three more teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of Gloucester teen Ramarni Crosby.

The boys - who are all from Gloucester - were arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody. They were arrested earlier this morning (Tuesday 8 February).

Ramarni, from Frampton on Severn, sustained fatal stab wounds during an incident on Stratton Road, Gloucester, on 15 December last year.

Six other people have already been charged with the murder of the 16-year-old.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "We are continuing to make significant progress in this investigation, but we would still like to hear from anybody with information about that evening and who has not already come forward.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident is asked to contact Gloucestershire Police via the force's online reporting tool.

Alternatively, you can call police on 101 and quote incident 389 of 15 December.