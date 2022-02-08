Tributes have been paid to a "popular" student who died at a nightclub in Bristol.

Paramedics were called to Gravity Nightclub in Clifton at around 2.14am on February 1 to reports of a medical incident. Despite their efforts, 18-year-old George Franks-Herbert died at the scene.

George was a first year student at the University of Bristol and was studying Biochemistry.

Vice-chancellor at the university, Professor Sarah Purdy, described him as "popular student" who had "made a lot of friends".

She said he was enjoying his time in Bristol and added: "Academically, he was doing really well, thriving in his studies and getting first class marks."

She said staff are reaching out to George's friends to offer support, encouraging students affected by his death to reach out to the university's wellbeing services.

“On behalf of the university, I would like to offer our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time," she added.

A spokesperson for the Gravity nightclub also expressed their support for people who knew George, saying "our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased."

The teenager's death is not believed to be suspicious but an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said the force continues to conduct an enquiry on behalf of the coroner.