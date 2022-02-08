Police are investigating the robbery of an elderly woman in Glastonbury who was pushed to the ground before she had her purse stolen.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Friday (February 4) on a footpath leading from Street Road (A361), onto Boundary Way.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the attack on the woman, who is in her 80s.

The offender is described by police as male, white, of slim build, between 30 and 40 years old, and he was wearing a green waxed baggy-style jacket, black boots and a beanie-style hat.

Investigating officer PC Jim Card said: “This was a despicable attack on an elderly woman in broad daylight and I would urge anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible.

“The A361 would have been busy at the time, so if you were driving near to the area where the incident happened around 3.30pm on Friday, please check your dashcam footage to see if you’ve captured the offender on it.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222028964.