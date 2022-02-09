An Aardman animation film has been nominated for an award at this year's Oscars.

The Bristol-based production company's animated short film Robin Robin - which was released on Netflix last year - is up for Best Animated Short Film at the 94th Academy Awards.

The half-hour stop-frame musical was co-directed by Dan Ojari and BAFTA winner Mikey Please and executive produced by Aardman head of development Sarah Cox.

Aardman announced the news on its Twitter account.

The cast boasts an impressive list of names from Bronte Carmichael who voiced the leading character Robin, Adeel Akhtar as Dad Mouse, as well other renowned actors such as Richard E. Grant as Magpie and Gillian Anderson who is the voice of the villainous Cat.

The short but sweet plot of the film revolves around Robin who is a lovable but awkward bird facing an identity crisis, who after being adopted by a family of burglar mice, devises the most mischievous of plans: stealing an entire sandwich.

Robin Robin is Aardman’s first-ever production of a stop motion animated musical as Aardman’s previous film ‘Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon’ was previously nominated for best animated feature at the 93rd Academy Awards.

The full list of winners will be announced on March 27 when the Oscars will take place.

“Robin Robin” is now available to stream on Netflix.